Sonakshi Sinha's Fusion Looks That One Can Take Inspiration To Give A Twist To Outfits

Sonakshi Sinha made her Bollywood debut in the year 2010, starring opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg. Formerly, Sonakshi Sinha started her career as a costume designer. She designed costumes for films such as Mera Dil Leke Dekho in 2005. The Mission Mangal actor is a well-known fashionista of Bollywood. Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram is a treat to every fashion enthusiast. Check out some of Sonakshi Sinha's best fusion looks.

Indo-Western

Indo-western is a fusion style where Indian designs are put on western style outfits. In these pictures, Sonakshi Sinha rocks the Indo-western look with grace. In the first two looks, the Dabangg actor sported palazzos with ethnic printed capes. In the last post, Sonakshi looked stunning as she sported a maxi dress with a fusion design print.

Suit fusion

Here, Sonakshi Sinha donned chic suits with two different types of skirts. In the first post, the Tevar star wore a blue flare skirt donned with a similar coloured suit. Whereas, in the other picture, Sinha clubbed a black suit jacket with a golden bronze long skirt.

Fusion Saree

Sonakshi Sinha is one Bollywood diva who opts for various saree styles with much elegance. For the below fusion look, Sonakshi paired a white saree with similar design collar cape. In the second post, the Rowdy Rathore actor donned golden pants with grey saree drape.

