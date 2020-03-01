The Debate
Sonakshi Sinha's Fusion Looks That One Can Take Inspiration To Give A Twist To Outfits

Bollywood News

Sonakshi Sinha is known as a fashion enthusiast, keeping up with trends. Check out some of the stunning pictures of the Rowdy Rathore star in fusion outfits.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha made her Bollywood debut in the year 2010, starring opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg. Formerly, Sonakshi Sinha started her career as a costume designer. She designed costumes for films such as Mera Dil Leke Dekho in 2005. The Mission Mangal actor is a well-known fashionista of Bollywood. Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram is a treat to every fashion enthusiast. Check out some of Sonakshi Sinha's best fusion looks.   

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha reveals her truckload of hobbies from painting to sports

Indo-Western 

Indo-western is a fusion style where Indian designs are put on western style outfits. In these pictures, Sonakshi Sinha rocks the Indo-western look with grace. In the first two looks, the Dabangg actor sported palazzos with ethnic printed capes. In the last post, Sonakshi looked stunning as she sported a maxi dress with a fusion design print.    

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha's love for adventure is evident in these pictures

Suit fusion 

Here, Sonakshi Sinha donned chic suits with two different types of skirts. In the first post, the Tevar star wore a blue flare skirt donned with a similar coloured suit. Whereas, in the other picture, Sinha clubbed a black suit jacket with a golden bronze long skirt. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha's chivalric cape jackets can amp up one's basic outfits, see pics

Fusion Saree

Sonakshi Sinha is one Bollywood diva who opts for various saree styles with much elegance. For the below fusion look, Sonakshi paired a white saree with similar design collar cape. In the second post, the Rowdy Rathore actor donned golden pants with grey saree drape. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha's dialogues from her action movies that stole many hearts

 

 

