Sonakshi Sinha's Love For Nature Is Quite Evident On Her Instagram; See Pics

It is a known fact that Sonakshi Sinha is an active social media celebrity. The Dabangg star has garnered over 19 million followers on Instagram and 15.5 million followers on Twitter. Scrolling down Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram feed, one can understand that the Force 2 actor has a strong desire to wander and travel. However, the star is also a huge nature fan and the following pictures are the proof. Check out -

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, Sonakshi Sinha uploaded an Instagram post sharing her thoughts on isolation. In the video, Sonakshi is seen still on a bench with a beautiful natural background. Take a look at Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram.

Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram is clear proof that she is a nature lover. Be it hanging on the trees or climbing them for an Instagram perfect picture, the Kalank star has done it all. Check out Sonakshi Sinha's photos.

Sonakshi Sinha's photos

Here, Sonakshi Sinha shared her thoughts on people abandoning their dogs due to the coronavirus outbreak. She explained in her caption saying Hearing stories about people abandoning their dogs because they think the virus spreads through them. I have news for you - you are idiots and the only things you should abandon are your ignorance and inhumanity! #dogsdontspreadcorona #bekindtoanimals. In the picture, Sonakshi is seen posing with a street dog, check out.

Saying goodbye to Maldives always breaks my heart a little... this time a little more thanks to the amazing love and hospitality by @JumeirahJV! Until we meet again ❤️ #everythingcloser #jumeirahvittaveli pic.twitter.com/ML36I28YEd — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) September 25, 2019

This post is back from 2019. Here, the actor is seen posing on a ramp, in the middle of the sea with a long landscape shot. This picture is from Sonakshi Sinha's trip to the island of beaches, Maldives.

