Sonakshi Sinha’s Movies In Which Her Character Gets Deceived By Her Lover; See List Here

Sonakshi Sinha is the daughter of the popular Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha. Sonakshi herself is one of the highest-paid actors in today's time. She entered the entertainment industry with Dabangg (2010), alongside Salman Khan, and hasn’t looked back since.

Having spent a decade in the entertainment industry, Sonakshi Sinha has played many different types of characters. Here are the movies where Sonakshi Sinha played a character who gets fooled by her love interest. Read ahead to know-

Sonakshi Sinha’s films in which her character is deceived by her lover

Rowdy Rathore (2012)

Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Kumar played the lead character in Prabhu Deva’s Rowdy Rathore. Sonakshi Sinha played Paro in Rowdy Rathore. The movie had Akshay Kumar in a dual role. Akshay as Shiva and Paro fall in love with each other. However, Shiva hides that he is a thief and is raising a girl who initially he did not want but get attached to.

Later, Shiva takes on the identity of his doppelganger, ASP Vikram Singh Rathore. He lies to Paro about his real identity saying that he does not know any Shiva. When Paro threats to give up her life, Shiva agrees that he is actually himself and just acting as ASP Rathore to take revenge and for the betterment of the village. The movie was a commercial success as it reportedly earned ₹203 crores at the box-office, worldwide.

Lootera (2013)

Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh played the lead characters in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Lootera. Barun Chanda and Vikrant Massey also played the lead characters in the movie. The movie is inspired by O. Henry’s The Last Leaf. Lootera stars Sonakshi Sinha as Pakhi Roy Chaudhary with Ranveer Singh as a con man who meets Pakhi as Varun Srivastava. He visits Pakhi’s father who is a Zamindar, as an archaeologist in an attempt to rob him.

In the course of his plan, Varun falls in love with Pakhi which takes him away from his goal. Pakhi and Varun decide to get married. But before that, Varun turns his back on Pakhi and returns to his main goal of robbery. He goes off by robbing Zamindar and leaving Pakhi heartbroken. The two meet each other in a strange situation after years, but cannot get back together. The movie reportedly did an average at the box-office.

Noor (2017)

Sonakshi Sinha and Purab Kohli played the lead characters in Sunhi Sippy’s Noor. The movie is based on Pakistani author Saba Imtiaz's novel Karachi, You're Killing Me. In the movie, Sonakshi Sinha plays the character of a journalist, Noor, who finally gets the big story she has worked hard for.

But, Purab Kohli, who is playing the character Ayan Banerjee tricks her into being in love with her and steals her big-story and showcases it as his own work, leaving Noor heartbroken and disappointed. The movie reportedly did an average at the box-office.

