Sonali Bendre Has An Advice For Her Younger Self As She Shares A Throwback Picture

Amid lockdown, people are trying to find innovative ways to spend their time. Celebrities are also making sure they stay in touch with fans through their social media handles. Actor Sonali Bendre recently shared a picture back from her modelling days. What makes the post even more special is that she added a little note to her younger self in it.

Taking to social media, Sonali Bendre shared a throwback picture from her early modelling days. Seems to be clicked over 20 years ago, the actor looks beautiful as she poses in front of a ladder. Dressed in a pink tank and a pair of blue jeans, she completed her look with a wide black belt. She threw on a washed denim jacket and accessorised the look with long statement earrings.

Sharing the post on her Instagram, Sonali Bendre added a little advice for her younger self. She captioned the post, "If I could go back and say something to the 20-year-old me then that would be to never lose hope and remember to #SwitchOnTheSunshine #Throwback." [sic] Fans are going gaga over the look and are astonished over how beautiful the actor looks.

Sonali Bendre earlier shared a video sharing her three steps to boost immunity. She shared that the first step is inhalation or taking steam and added that the second step is drinking a glass of hot water. For the third step, the actor shared a healthy smoothie recipe with her fans.

