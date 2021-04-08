Sonalli Seygall Displays Her 'Kalari' Skills On Instagram; Fans Call Her "warrior"

Bollywood celebrities are known to adopt various kinds of fitness routines in order to maintain their physiques, and Sonalli Seygall appears to have found one of her own. While the actor has shared a number of pictures and videos from her workouts in the past, the recent video shared by her is quite different from the rest. She is seen practising a known form of martial arts in this video and also shared a short message for her followers. The post soon received excited reactions from fans, who praised her moves.

Sonalli Seygall shows off her ‘Kalari’ moves

Kalaripayattu is a popular form of martial arts which is taught for the purpose of self-defence. Emerging from southern parts of India, the art is practiced by people all over the country. While film celebrities have often shared such videos on social media, few have been seen practising this form of art. Sonalli is seen displaying multiple moves of Kalari while holding a stick, that visibly seems to have mastered over time. The video shows her spinning the stick with both hands, followed by only one hand and then she goes on to vigorously practise hitting with the stick.

Towards the end of the video, Sonalli strikes a stylish pose with the stick, after having completed the manoeuvre. She called the video “Kalari for beginners”. She continued, “Never too late to learn a new art form”. Sonalli also thanked Jonaa Yoga for having taught her these movies. The video promptly received several responses from her fans, who showered her with all kinds of compliments for having learnt the tricky art form. They called her moves “excellent” and said that she looked like a “warrior” in the video. Some even told her to continue practising it.

Images courtesy: Sonalli Seygall's Instagram comments

Sonalli Seygall has most popularly worked in Pyaar Ka Punchnama and its sequel. After the sequel, she was again paired up with her Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-star Sunny Singh in Jai Mummy Di, which released last year. Some of the other films that she has appeared in includes Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, High Jack, Setters and more.

Promo Image courtesy: Sonalli Seygall Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.