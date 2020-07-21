Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Introduces Her Favourite Indian Artist Amrita Sher Gil To Fans

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently shared the work of Amrita Sher-Gil on her Instagram. As part of her caption, the actor wrote at length about the artist and the connection she shares with Amrita Sher-Gil. She also mentioned which portraits of the artist were her favourite. Take a look at Sonam's post and her caption below.

Sonam's post on Amrita Sher-Gil

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared 8 portraits of the prominent Indian artist Amrita Sher-Gil. The first picture features a self-portrait by the artist, followed by her prominent work like The Dressing Table, Sleeping Woman, Group of Three Girls, Brahmacharis, Still life and more.

Sonam then wrote down a very lengthy caption where she talked about the artist and her point of view of Amrita Sher-Gil. Sonam started off by explaining how her work makes her travel a lot and that she often likes to visit museums & galleries when she gets the time. She then mentioned that she will be sharing her favourite artists more on her Instagram starting this week.

Sonam wrote that she loves her "earthy colour palette, which evokes such a strong sense of warmth." She then mentioned how Amrita adopted this style after travelling in India. Sonam also enjoys "how she portrayed the female body" and wrote that "while Sher-Gil’s interpretation of the female body was sensuous, it was also vulnerable, strong and empowering."

Sonam then went on to explain that she was very young when she came in contact with Amrita's work and solely loved them as they looked beautiful back then. But she can truly appreciate them now and was in awe, that at a point in time when people painted the rich, she loved painting the real, she said. She also called Amrita very progressive and empathetic.

Wrapping up her caption, Sonam wrote - "Sher-Gil created most of her masterpieces only a couple of years before she passed away at the young age of 28. She was a woman of great substance and continues to be acclaimed as one of the most gifted artists of pre-independent India. My personal favourites of Amrita Sher-Gil's work are the Group of Three Girls and the Portrait of a Young Man. Do let me know yours!".

Promo Pic Credit: Sonam K Ahuja's Instagram

