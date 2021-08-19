Sonam Kapoor And Arjun Kapoor Are All Smiles At Their Cousins' Baby Shower; See Pictures

It is a season of attending weddings and functions for the Kapoor family this month. After Rhea Kapoor's intimate yet lavish wedding with Karan Boolani, Sonam Kapoor along with her cousins attended their cousin Mohit Marwah's baby shower. The function was attended by Arjun Kapoor along with Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Sonam and Arjun Kapoor share family photos

The Veere Di Wedding actor Sonam Kapoor and Half Girlfriend actor Arjun Kapoor attended their cousin Mohit Marwah and his wife Antara Motiwala Marwah's baby shower celebration. The duo took to their Instagram to share fun family pictures from the ceremony featuring upcoming actor Shanaya Kapoor along with Khushi, Rhea, and Anshula Kapoor. In the picture, Sonam donned a beautiful light-pink Anarkali suit which was matched by her sister Rhea while Khushi and Shanaya went with blue.

Sharing the picture, Sonam wrote, 'Khaandaan for the #गोधभराईं of @antara'. She also tagged Janhvi Kapoor saying that they missed her along with Harshvarrdhan and Jahaan Kapoor. However, Janhvi Kapoor left many heart emojis in the comment section. On the other hand, Arjun captioned the post as 'Smiles R Us..'. He also shared a monochrome family photo on his Instagram story where the Kapoor family was candidly captured bursting out laughing.

More on Kapoor family photos

Amidst the ceremony seasons in the Kapoor family, fans were treated with many intimate pictures of functions. On August 14, Rhea Kapoor officially tied the knot with long time boyfriend Karan Boolani and shared several videos and pictures from the lavish wedding bash. The star-studded wedding was attended by many. A video of Anil Kappor dancing heartily at his daughter's wedding had quickly gone viral on the internet.

Sharing an image of Rhea and Karan on his Instagram Anil Kapoor blessed the newlywed couple writing, 'And with that, I feel like my Magnum Opus is complete...with our 2 super-daughters and 3 super-sons, we have the biggest blockbuster ever! Our hearts are full and our family is blessed'.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated movie Bhoot Police also starring Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandes. On the other hand, Sonam will be seen in Shome Makhija's thriller titled Blind.

IMAGE- SONAM & ARJUN KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM