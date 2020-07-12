'Grateful': Sonam On Gujarat Police' Action Against Man For Threatening & Abusing Comedian

After Gujarat Police' prompt action against man hurling abuses and giving rape threats to stand-up comedian Agrima Joshua, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor took to her Twitter handle to thank them for 'listening'. Shubham Mishra, residing in Gujarat currently, shared a video online slamming Joshua with abusive and offensive vocabulary for poking fun at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's upcoming statue in the Arabian Sea (an old video of the comedian).

Gujarat Police ordered Vadodra City Police to take 'necessary action' and Sonam thanked them 'for doing what is right'. Swara Bhasker too came out in support and wrote, "Report this man on Twitter, YouTube and Instagram and everywhere.. He is a remorseless rape advocate. #arrestshubhammishra. Dear @Vadcitypolice This Shubham Mishra is a resident of Baroda.. pls take suo moto cognisance. #arrestshubhammishra" [sic]

Thank you to the police for listening and doing what’s right.. we all are greatful https://t.co/pm8qeRhVJ7 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Joshua on Friday evening apologized for hurting the sentiments of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's followers and said that video was taken down. "I am sorry for having hurt the sentiments of the many followers of the great leader Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. My heartfelt apologies to followers of the great leader, who I sincerely respect. The video has already been taken down. Please amplify," she tweeted.

Sena MLA demands arrest of comedian for hurting sentiments of Shivaji Maharaj's followers

The stand-up act

In the one minute seven seconds video that went viral, Joshua is seen cracking jokes on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's upcoming statue in the Arabian Sea. She goes on to tell "funny things" that she read on Quora.

NCW seeks immediate action against man for hurling abuses, giving rape threats to stand-up comedian

