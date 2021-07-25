Sonam Kapoor Introduces 'newest Member Of Family', Russell Crowe Kapoor, With Cute Post

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja had been in the news recently for rumours suggesting that she was pregnant after an appearance at the Mumbai airport. While the actor’s dismissal of the rumours with a quirky post took out any chances of a new addition, the family still has welcomed a new member. The Kapoor family's new member was a pet dog named Russel Crowe Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor welcomes new pet

Sonam made the announcement on her Instagram handle with some heartwarming pictures of the dog. The actor posed with her pet in denim, and could be seen feeding the dog, playing and posing with him. The dog's wide eyes seem to be one of the striking features.

The Neerja star was delighted to welcome the 'newest member of the Kapoor family'. It would be interesting to know what Hollywood star Russell Crowe, known for Gladiator and other hits, has to say about Russell Crowe Kapoor.

Some of the best reactions came from Sonam's family members. Her sister, film producer Rhea called her 'my prince' while her father, veteran actor-producer Anil Kapoor called the dog the 'best.' Farah Khan already decided to match the dog with hers. Sonam had shared a video where she was greeted by a dog when she arrived home from London.

B-Town celebs who welcomed pets recently Recently, some celebrities in the film industry welcomed pets. This includes Varun Dhawan, who has been going gaga about his new companion and posting pictures galore. Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan too got himself a new pet.

Sonam's interesting way to dismiss pregnancy rumours

Meanwhile, Sonam had a fun way to dismiss her pregnancy rumours that had been sparked when she returned from London after a year. Netizens believed so, looking at her dress and other gestures at the airport, and asked questions on her pregnancy in the comments section.

However, the 36-year-old shared a photo of herself a few days later and stated that she was having hot water and ginger tea for the first day of her period. On the work front, the actor will next be seen in the movie Blind. She reportedly plays the role of a blind police officer in the movie.

