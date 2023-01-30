Sonam Kapoor 'misses' Husband Anand Ahuja, Shares Throwback Photo From Dating Days

Sonam Kapoor recently shared an unseen picture with her husband Anand Ahuja on her Instagram on Sunday, January 29. Posting the sweet image, the actress expressed that she is missing her husband as Anand is in London now, while Sonam and son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja are at their Mumbai home.

In the photo, Sonam wore a checkered outfit and leather trousers paired with black shoes. Anand is dressed in a green sweater, dark jeans, and casual shoes. He covered his head with an olive cap as well.

The couple held an umbrella in their hand as they looked back to face the camera. Sonam added the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea of London as the location. She captioned it "I miss you and I miss this. Love you @anandahuja can’t wait to be together. #everydayphenomenal."

Anand in the comment revealed, the image was from their early days of the relationship. He wrote, "One of our first / suuuper early pics together! 7 years ago now, right?"

Check out the post here:

More on Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's marriage

Sonam and Anand Ahuja exchanged vows in a conventional Anand Karaj ceremony on May 8, 2018. Last year, they gave birth to a boy named Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. Sonam and her son have since remained in India, while Anand moved into their London home.

Sonam Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2007 film 'Saawariya', also marking the debut of actor Ranbir Kapoor. The actor has starred in films like 'Neerja', 'Khoobsurat', 'The Zoya Factor', 'Raanjhanaa', 'Veere Di Wedding', and 'Padman'.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in Shome Makhija's Blind alongside Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey.