Sonam Kapoor Misses Mom Sunita Kapoor As She Faces 'reality Of Adulting'

Sonam Kapoor recently shared her "horrifying" feeling of becoming an adult on social media with all her fans. She also remembered her mother Sunita Kapoor and tagged her in her post online. Take a look at Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram and see how adulthood made her miss her mother.

Sonam Kapoor’s horrifying moment of adulthood

Image Source- Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

Sonam Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this thoughtful and interesting note on adulthood which made her miss her mother. In the note, it was stated that it was a horrifying moment when one is looking for an adult and they realise how they are an adult so they start looking for an adultier adult. She then tagged her mother, Sunita Kapoor, in the post and added a crying face emoji addressing her as ‘mama’.

A sneak peek into Sonam's IG updates

Sonam Kapoor recently wished one of her friend a happy birthday and shared some of the cherishing months through a series of photos and videos. The moments also depicted a video clip showcasing Sonam Kapoor dancing in a carefree mood. In the caption, she cheered for her "whimsical, creative and ambitious friend" and wished him a happy birthday addressing him as a wonderful soul. She then added that she wished that may all his joys only double from the moment onwards, and may her have the best time, ever. She further expressed her excitement on how she could not wait further to meet him and dance with him and added how much she missed him. She then asked him not to have too much fun without her. Many of the fans took to Sonam Kapoor's Instagram post and dropped in hearts to express their feelings on how she posted an adorable message for her friend. Some of the fans even wished Sonam Kapoor’s friend on his birthday and shared how amazed they were to see these beautiful photos and videos. Some of the celebrity artists namely Ekta Kapoor also took to Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram post and dropped in a heart symbol in the comments for Sonam Kapoor and his friend.

Sonam Kapoor's movies

Sonam Kapoor is currently gearing up for her upcoming movie Blind directed by Shome Makhija in which she will be essaying the lead role with other supporting actors namely Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lillete Dubey.

