Masakali 2.0 Row: Sonam Kapoor Reacts To DMRC's Dig At Sidharth-Tara's Remix Version

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Jaipur Police have waded into the 'Masakali' debate and clearly their loyalties is with A R Rahman's peppy original from "Delhi 6". A remix of the song, dubbed as 'Masakali 2.0' has upset the music lovers in the country as well as the original creators.

The new song was released on Wednesday by Bhushan Kumar's T-series. The new version comes from composer Tanishq Bagchi and singers Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon. The song, penned by lyricist Prasoon Joshi, featured actor Sonam Kapoor grooving to the music during a metro ride and at one point exiting from the Rajiv Chowk metro station.

Referring to the memorable moment from the Rakyesh Omprakash-directed film, DMRC’s official Twitter handle said nothing can recreate the magic of the original song. "Nothing beats the original track, plus we have a bias as we feature in it. #Masakali2”," DMRC tweeted with a video of the original song. Sonam retweeted it with a heart sign, prompting another reply from DMRC.

"Thank you Sonam Kapoor. Once everything is back to normal, we would love to take you on a trip to Delhi 6 again," the tweet read. While DMRC’s tweet was a sweet ode to the original, Jaipur Police said they will use the latest remix to punish those who would be caught “unnecessarily roaming outside” in the city during the nationwide lockdown.

“If you are unnecessarily roaming outside we will put you in a room and play ‘Masakali 2.0’ on loop,” an image posted on Jaipur Police’s official Twitter handle read.

Music composer Rahman, Mehra, lyricist Prasoon Joshi, and singer Mohit Chauhan have also expressed their disappointment with the recreated version.

All songs written for #Delhi6 including #Masakali close to heart,sad to see when original creation of @arrahman @prasoonjoshi_ &singer @_MohitChauhan insensitively utilised. Upto the conscience of @Tseries. Hopefully the fans will stand for originality. @RakeyshOmMehra — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) April 8, 2020

#Masakali #Delhi6 Created with love & passion an iconic song that has to be preserved. Beware of the re- mix it will damage your eardrums https://t.co/9NJGza2Vfo — Rakeysh Mehra (@RakeyshOmMehra) April 9, 2020

