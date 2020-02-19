The Debate
Sonam Kapoor Wants ‘people To Recall How Fear Gave Courage To Neerja’ As Film Marks 4 Yrs

Bollywood News

Sonam Kapoor recently took to her social media to share a post in remembrance of Neerja Bhanot as the film completes 4 years. Take a look at the post here.

sonam kapoor

As Neerja completed 4 years in 2020, Sonam Kapoor took to her social media and shared a post in remembrance of her. The actor shared that playing Neerja in the film was not only a challenging role but was also a great honour for her. She added that she would want people to recall how fear gave courage to the young Neerja Bhanot. 

4 Years of Neerja: Sonam Kapoor shares a post on social media

22-year old Neerja Bhanot had no idea what awaited her when she stepped on the Pan Am Flight 73 in 1986. The young Air Hostess lost her life trying to save a few passengers from the range of gunfire when the plane was hijacked. Almost 3 decades later, Ram Madhavan decided to bring her story to the silver screen where Sonam Kapoor played Neerja Bhanot.

Earlier in an interview with a leading daily, Sonam had revealed how she portrayed her fear in front of the camera. She said even though there are different manifestations of fear, the emotion remains the same. She added that she knew the underlying emotion that she would have felt because what a normal girl would feel is fear. She further added that that was the essence that she wanted to capture. She further continued that Neerja conquering her fear and becoming a leader, becoming the girl she needed to be on that flight was that essence she tried to capture. 

