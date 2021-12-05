Sonam Kapoor Shares 'then & Now' Pics With Sister Rhea; Says 'can't Wait To See Your Face'

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a throwback picture featuring herself and film producer and her sister, Rhea Kapoor. The picture features the star sisters' then and now photographs. Sharing the picture, Sonam wrote that she misses her sister and she cannot wait to see her. Scroll down to see the adorable throwback picture.

Sonam Kapoor posts a throwback pic featuring Rhea Kapoor

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Sonam Kapoor dropped a collage picture on her IG story. In the pictures, Anil Kapoor's daughters can be seen posing together happily looking at the camera. As for the caption, she wrote, "Miss you so much @rheakapoor can't wait to see your face." The picture she shared had the caption "Sisters who slay together, stay together" written.

Sonam Kapoor moved out of her paternal home after her marriage to Anand Ahuja in 2018. The duo spends most of their time in London, however, Sonam keeps visiting the country for work and other chores. On the other hand, Rhea Kapoor also married Karan Boolani in August this year, leaving her original residence in Mumbai.

The Neerja actor is an active Instagram user as she frequently treats her fans and followers with pictures from her professional as well as personal life. She reminisced about her 'first year' with hubby Anand Ahuja. She dropped a picture where she can be seen posing with Anand. Sharing the same, Sonam wrote, "Love you always and forever you make every day phenomenal. @anandahuja #throwbackmemories this was our first year together."

Anand also posted a series of selfies with an adorable caption. He wrote, "Selection of Selfies with @Sonamkapoor Since 20 Sixteen! #everydayphenomenal."

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor, who made her acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya in the year 2007, has appeared in numerous critically acclaimed films. She has been featured in Aisha, Raanjhana, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Sanju, Neerja, Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo among others. She was last seen in a cameo appearance in AK vs AK, featuring her father and veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap. The actor is now all set to star in the crime thriller Blind. The film also stars Purab Kohli and Vinay Pathak.

