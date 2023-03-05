Sonam Kapoor Shares Throwback Photos With Dad Anil Kapoor On Sister Rhea's Birthday

On the occasion of producer-stylist Rhea Kapoor's birthday today (March 5), her social media handle is being showered with lots of wishes. While Rhea turned 36, her actress-sister Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share a series of throwback pictures from their childhood.

Bringing back the sweet memories, the first photo that Sonam posted shows Rhea, alongside Anil and the Raanjhanaa actress, cutting her chocolate birthday cake with all smiles. The second throwback picture shows the Mr. India star with both his darling daughters in all-white ensembles.

While the third photo shows baby Rhea in soft pink clothes, the rest of the pictures posted by Sonam shows their journey as sisters through all spheres of life.

As the Khoobsurat actress posted 10 photos for Rhea's birthday, she captioned it, "Happy Happy birthday to my favourite person in the world. My best friend my soulmate. Partners in everything and the best sister duo in the world. Love you my beautiful intelligent sister."

She added, "I miss being your roommate and living in the same house as you. And I can’t wait for you to come home!". Meanwhile, Rhea took to the comments section and posted red heart emojis.

Anil and Sunita Kapoor's doting note for Rhea's birthday

On Rhea's special day, The Night Manager actor shared two photos, featuring him with his daughter as a toddler. Meanwhile, the second picture shows a black and white picture with the birthday girl in the centre and the popular actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon hugging her from all sides.

In the birthday post, Anil captions, "It’s your time to fly…You are fiercely independent, taking your own decisions…I don’t think you need my arms to take care of you because now you’re ready to take care of your Crew, your team and your home! I know you will succeed! Wishing you all the luck! Happy Birthday"

Also, the producer's mother posted a bunch of her stunning pictures and captioned it, "Happy bday to my most amazing daughter, to the lifeline of our family. The one who does everything so seemingly effortlessly but who puts her whole heart and soul into it. You make me so proud . Love you so much beta... May this year and all the years to come be full of light, love , success , happiness and good health" followed by red heart emojis.

Rhea Kapoor's professional life

Rhea Kapoor has been busy working on her next project The Crew featuring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon. Previously, she produced films like Veere Di Wedding, Aisha, and Khoobsurat.