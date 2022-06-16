Sonam Kapoor's Baby Shower: From Customised Menu, Aesthetic Decor & Gifts, See Inside Pics

Mom-to-be actor Sonam Kapoor has been garnering wishes and blessings ever since she revealed the news of her pregnancy on social media. From jetting off to her babymoon with husband Anand Ahuja to sharing amazing maternity shoots, the Bollywood diva has been documenting her journey to embrace motherhood.

After the actor reunited with sister Rhea Kapoor in London, the Neerja star hosted a beautiful baby shower for close friends. Sonam, who is expecting her first child with Anand, made sure that the baby shower turns special as she left no stone unturned to organise it. Starting from the themed decor to the customised food menu, everything was just up to the mark.

Sonam Kapoor hosts dreamy baby shower

According to various pictures that have been shared by the guests, it seems that the baby shower was held in a garden with a customised menu, napkins, and gifts for every guest. Rhea took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of a handwritten menu with her name above it, and wrote, "Such a beautiful baby shower." Sonam's name was also written on the hand-painted tablecloth next to each guest's menu. The fashion designer shared more pictures from the dreamy shower that showed captivating decorations, and a table filled with pies for dessert.

As a token of love from the couple, the guests were given an off-white pouch and a neckpiece carrying the letters of their names. Artist Leo Kalyan was the highlight of the event as he performed live at the shower to entertain the guests. Leo also shared a picture with the mom-to-be star where she can be seen donning a pink flowy dress for the occasion. Videos from the event showed Sonam grooving to the music, and Rhea clapping as Leo performed her song Masakali.

Sonam and Anand had surprised fans with the pregnancy announcement in March 2022. They had shared pictures from the maternity shoot and wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way One family. Who will shower you with love and support? We can’t wait to welcome you (sic), the couple wrote then.

IMAGE: Instagram/leokalyan/RheaKapoor