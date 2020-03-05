Sonam Kapoor In Evergreen Love Songs: 'Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi', 'Kaash' And More

Sonam Kapoor entered Bollywood in 2005, assisting Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Black. Later, she made her acting debut in 2007 with Saawariya. Although the romantic-drama was not a commercial success, the Aisha actor still managed to gain enough projects to prove her talent in the industry. Sonam Kapoor has been featured in several albums and Bollywood movie songs. Let's take a look at Sonam's romantic playlist.

Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi

Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi is the second most-viewed song of Sonam Kapoor on YouTube. The song is an album remake of Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi Me Aana released in the year 1990 from Aashiqui. Sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh, the song has 384 million views on YouTube. In the song, Sonam Kapoor is seen romancing Hrithik Roshan.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha from Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is a romantic and the title song of the film with the same name. The song has 55 million views on YouTube, which lands it at number five on the list of Sonam Kapoor's most viewed songs. The song also features Rajkummar Rao. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is considered one of the best Sonam Kapoor's movies with a unique storyline.

Kaash from The Zoya Factor

Kaash is a romantic number of Sonam Kapoor from her rom-com, The Zoya Factor. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Alyssa Mendonsa. The video shows Dulquer Salmaan and Sonam Kapoor. The song is composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the beautiful lyrics of the song.

O Rangrez from Bhaag Milka Bhaag

Even though Sonam Kapoor played a cameo in Bhaag Milka Bhaag, her romantic number O Rangrez gained immense love from fans. The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Javed Bashir. Sonam Kapoor is seen romancing Farhan Akhtar in the 90s style.

