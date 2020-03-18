Soni Razdan Fearmongers By Sharing An Old 'Coronavirus' Video, Delhi Airport Corrects Her

Actor Soni Razdan on Wednesday took to her Twitter handle to share a video of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport where passengers were seen shouting at the authorities for confiscating their passports amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“New Delhi International airport T3 today. Now they are taking the passport of the arriving passengers and not returning them till all the tests are done. Even Indian citizens with Indian passport holders are not allowed to exit. Passengers are screaming at police to kill them,” Razdan wrote in her tweet.

She further apologised to the passengers for what they were going through and wrote: "Sincere apologies to all those in this video please do forgive me for posting this but Im doing so in the hope that this process is done in a better manner. This is a petridish for spreading the virus ! @MoHFW_INDIA kindly take note. Apologies again to the passengers Folded hands."

But soon, the Delhi airport clarified that it was an old video. They wrote, "Dear Ma'am, The video being circulated is an old one. Currently, all immigration-related processes have been streamlined and operations are fully normal. We continue to work in close coordination with all stakeholders to minimize any inconvenience to the passengers." [sic]

Responding to this Soni Razdan said, "Deleting my tweet right away as this clarification has been issued by Delhi Airport. My only concern was the safety of those who could have spread the virus to each other (and to others) due to the way they were herded together, and not that people should not be checked" [sic]

That’s great but what happened to those people in the video .. why were they so upset ? Thanks for your response. I’m sure you’re doing what best you can in a very difficult time and situation. All over the world airports are having a tough time. All the best 🙏 — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) March 18, 2020

Thank you. That’s great to know and if it’s an old one as you say then my tweet is not valid and shall be deleted right away. — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) March 18, 2020

Coronavirus: Over 1.85 lakh passengers screened at Delhi airport till date

Over 1.86 lakh passengers who have returned from the coronavirus-affected countries have been screened at the Delhi airport till date and placed under surveillance, Delhi Health Department authorities said on Tuesday. The total coronavirus cases in Delhi now stands at eight.

As many as 4,458 passengers from the coronavirus-hit countries were screened on Tuesday, according to a statement released by the Delhi Health Department.

India had reported its second casualty due to coronavirus on Friday with the death of a 68-year-old woman in Delhi. Since then, one more person has succumbed, in Mumbai.

(With PTI inputs)

