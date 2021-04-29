Sonu Nigam Condemns Tripura DM's Behaviour At Wedding, Says 'this Is Deplorable'

Singer Sonu Nigam recently took to Instagram and shared a video while calling out West Tripura's district magistrate (DM) Sailesh Kumar Yadav who on April 28 hijacked a wedding despite all COVID safety protocols being followed. He also threatened to arrest the groom and his kin for organising the wedding amid the pandemic. Sonu refrained from speaking against the unlawful activity of the DM, but he spoke against the ways the DM behaved with the people at the wedding. Sonu said that he was upset after he watched the video where the District Magistrate entered the wedding ceremony and shouted at the bridegroom and the guests.

Sonu Nigam upset with Tripura DM's behaviour

The video began with Sonu expressing his displeasure over DM’s behavior and said, “I was upset after watching how the DM shouted at the guests in the viral video. How dare you speak to people like this?” Even PM Narendra Modi is respectful to citizens while addressing them despite being at such great post.” Sonu shared that the DM should have been respectful even if the families were breaking the curfew rules and could have explained them in a better way rather than shouting at them. Sonu further explained the importance of a wedding for the bride and groom and shared that one must always be respectful when it comes to talking to others and especially during somebody’s good times. The singer insisted that the official ruined the special day for the family. While captioning the post, Sonu wrote, “District Magistrate Shailesh Kumar Yadav, this is deplorable.”

DM apologises for behaviour

In a video of the incident which has gone viral on social media, the DM can be seen barging into the wedding venue at Agartala along with policemen whom he orders to drive other guests out of the venue and threatened to arrest the groom. District Magistrate Sailesh Kumar Yadav can be heard asking the guests to 'get out' while he calls the groom 'idiot'. The DM claimed that the family had 'violated the government order' on COVID norms and is also seen nudging a policeman to arrest the groom, saying 'put him behind bars'. The DM then pulls the groom by his hand and forces him to reveal his name following which he brings the latter in front of the camera, for what looked like a photo op, while he pushed another man by his neck and claimed that he had to be arrested for 'obstructing public duty'.

Following COVID protocols during pandemic is highly appreciated but not the misuse of power by the DM.

.@BjpBiplab Govt should apologise. DM should be relieved from duty.

Please fulfill duties on all occasions. Not on selective occasion.@kuljitnagra1 @sradvbiswas @pujanbiswaspyc pic.twitter.com/NHi2i5hWGn — Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress (@iyctripura) April 27, 2021

After the incident caught fire on social media and received criticism from people on the Internet, the DM apologised for disrupting the marriage at Manikya Court in Tripura, saying he didn’t intend to “hurt anyone’s sentiments”. The DM said that everyone who gathered at the function was in violation of Section 144. More than 30 people were arrested I apologise if any individual or group is pained by last night's action. But what was done last night was only for the benefit and well-being of people. My aim was not to pain or humiliate anyone," Yadav said in his apology to reporters on April 27.

(Image credit: @sonunigamoffical/ Instagram/ @icytripura/ Twitter)