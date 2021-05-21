Sonu Sood Arranges Life-saving Med For Elderly COVID Patient; SpiceJet Crew Hails Actor

Actor Sonu Sood, who is working tirelessly along with his team to serve people fighting the COVID-19 pandemic has once again come to the aid of a patient in urgent need of tocilizumab medicines. Late night on Wednesday, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of SpiceJet, Debojo Maharshi contacted Sood with an emergency requirement for tocilizumab drug for an elderly COVID-19 patient. The actor responded within minutes, confirming its availability in Bareilly and also paid for the medicine to be picked for the patient in need.

“I called Sonu Sood at 10.30 PM and by 10.49 PM he confirmed its availability at Bareilly. The SpiceJet Cargo team swung into action and sent a team of two drivers to Bareilly immediately. They drove overnight and handed over the injection at Delhi Airport within 8 hours. The SpiceJet Cargo team then took over and the patient was delivered this life-saving drug by early afternoon,” Maharshi narrated in a series of tweets.

@SonuSood waved his magic wand again. There was an emergency requirement for TOCILIZUMAB. I called Sonu Sood at 10.30 PM, by 10.49 PM he confirmed its availability at Bareilly.The @flyspicejet’s Cargo team swung into action & sent a team of two drivers to Bareilly immediately.1/3 pic.twitter.com/tJ7HQyuTEY — Debojo Maharshi (@debojo_m) May 20, 2021

Sonu Sood himself did the end-to-end coordination in the middle of the night and ensured that the medicine was delivered to the patient, said the SpiceJet CMO. The actor had already paid for a ‘super expensive injection’ and refused to accept reimbursement for it, saying it is for one of his brothers. “Kudos to the one and only one who could have done this!” Maharshi tweeted, praising Sonu Sood.

@SonuSood had already paid for this super expensive injection; we tried to reimburse him but he refused. Said it’s for one of his brothers! Kudos to the one and only one who could have done this! 3/3 — Debojo Maharshi (@debojo_m) May 20, 2021

'I can do this for my brother'

The CMO also shared snips of his chats with Sood, in which the actor is seen taking prompt action to fulfil the patient’s requirement. In a forwarded message, Maharshi had informed Sood that a 77-year-old female patient on ventilator support was showing signs of cytokine storm and was in urgent need of Tocilizumab. Sonu Sood immediately shared the contact of doctors in Bareilly who had the stock available and ensured that it was picked by the SpiceJet driver the same night.

When the airlines’ CMO offered to contribute to the Sonu Sood Foundation, the actor replied, “I can do this for my brother.” The conversation left Maharshi very impressed, prompting him to share the story on social media.

In recent times, Sonu Sood has been widely praised for his efforts to help the needy during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the country. The actor has been actively using social media as a medium to reach out to the people who have sent SOS calls. Sood has won a lot of praise from common people and the film industry for his efforts to save people's lives.

