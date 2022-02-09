Sonu Sood Comes To The Rescue Of 19-year-old Boy Caught In Severe Road Accident; Watch

Popularly known as messiah, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has saved thousands of life by his humanitarian work amid the COVID pandemic. A video went viral in which the Dabangg actor could be seen saving a victim, stuck in a car, who got injured in a serious road accident.

In the viral video, Sonu Sood is seen taking out the victim, stucked in the car, after a road accident. Sood lifted the man in his arms and took him to the hospital. Reportedly, he also got him treated there. This act of kindness by the actor is being hailed by the netizens. The accident took place in Moga, Punjab. The video has been shared by Sood Charity Foundation. The actor stopped his vehicle after seeing the state of the crashed car. He stepped out of his vehicle and rescued the boy. Due to the central lock system in the car, it took some time to get the victim out of the car. Check out the video:

Fans praise Sood after he saves the life of a victim injured in a road accident

Sood garnered several praises for his act. A Twitter user wrote, "Sonu Sood is real and supreme hero,and he will become Prime Minister of India", another one commented, "Till I'm alive I will keep believing that this man Sonu Sood is a living Savior for mankind. My prayers for you always Sir. Gods blessings for you abundantly", one wrote, "Great job sir..big fun of u...sir I want to join n contribute in ur foundation ..plz hlp me out ..how can I do this ..how can I make a payment in charity". Some comments even included, "Really he is Hero. We all should help..Aware to help om highway or any needy anywhere in any problems", "What a great work by some sood ...fully appreciate allah bless him a lot and lot", and others applauded the actor for his work.

Sonu Sood is the new host of Roadies

The makers of Roadies have recently announced actor Sonu Sood as the new host for the upcoming season. This came a day after actor-VJ Rannvijay Singha, who has been involved with the reality show for the last 18 years, either as a competitor, host, or coach, said in a media interview that he will not be part of the new season.

Image: Instagram/@sonu_sood