Sonu Sood Helps A Techie By Offering Her A Job After She Was Forced To Sell Vegetables

Actor Sonu Sood extended a helping hand and supported a number of people during the COVID-19 lockdown in India. Be it providing food for the needy or sending the migrant force back home, Sood effectively helped many and emerged as a hero for them while setting an example of how one can come forward and help others.

Recently, Sonu Sood was made aware that a 26-year-old techie named Undadi Sharada, who was employed in an MNC, lost her job due to COVID-19, has resorted to selling vegetables on the street. Sonu has now offered a job to Sharada and has already sent her a job letter.

Sonu Sood employs a techie from Hyderabad

A Twitter user by the name Ritchie Shelson recently took to Twitter and shared a tweet tagging Sonu asking him for help. In the tweet, Ritchie expressed that Sharada lost her job from an MNC amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis but did not give up and resorted to selling vegetables to support her family.

In the tweet, Sonu was requested to support Sharada and the actor did not disappoint. Sonu replies to the tweet the next day writing that his officials have met Sharada, got an interview done and already sent a job letter to her. Check out Sonu Sood's tweet below -

My official met her.



Interview done.



Job letter already sent.



Jai hind 🇮🇳🙏 @PravasiRojgar https://t.co/tqbAwXAcYt — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 27, 2020

Under the tweet, Sonu tagged the official account of his employment initiative named 'Pravasi Rojgar'. It is an initiative set up by the actor in order to help people find a steady source of income. Some news portals have also reached out to Sharada and asked her reaction for the same. The 26-year-old techie revealed that she had been closely following Sonu Sood and the work he has been putting to help people in need. However, Sharada has not revealed the job offer that was made to her.

Sharada also stated that there was no shame in selling vegetables on the street as it is a question of survival. Sharada revealed that she had been able to pay the house rent and meet all of her family's need, allowing them to live an honourable life. Sharada is a graduate in computer science engineering.

