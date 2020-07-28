Sonu Sood On Why He Sent Tractor To Andhra's Farmer, Says 'some Power Is Guiding Me'

Sonu Sood, during the times of COVID-19 lockdown in India, emerged as the people's hero with his efforts to sent migrant force back to their respective states. This time around, Sonu Sood extended a hand of support by gifting a tractor to a farmer's family in a remote village in Andhra Pradesh to ease their efforts to plough their land.

A video on Twitter was circulated majorly where a farmer can be seen ploughing the land with the help of his two daughters, carrying the yoke on their shoulders. Sonu quickly retweeted the video writing that he will be sending the family a pair of Ox but ended up sending them a tractor. Now, Sood has opened up about why he chose to send the farmer's family a tractor.

Sonu Sood opens up

Tomorrow morning he will have a pair of ox to plough the fields. Let the girls focus on their education.. https://t.co/oWAbJIB1jD — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 26, 2020

Sonu recently spoke to an entertainment news portal where he opened up about his decision to send the farmer's family a tractor. The actor stated that the farmer's daughters should not be ploughing the land but going to college. Sonu first thought of sending the family two oxen but decided to send them a tractor instead. Sonu also spoke about the response he received from the farmer's family stating that he was in tears and wanted to touch his feet.

Sonu shared that promised to gift the tractor on Saturday and wrote that he would have it delivered by the next day. This caused some issue for the actor as it was a Sunday but things went through smoothly. According to the actor, some power above is guiding him to ensure he is delivering the promises made.

The actor revealed that he has a special connection with Andhra and owes a big debt to the State. The actor has featured in a number of Telugu films and believes his career took off in a big way. According to the actor, if he can some debt back to the State then he is grateful for that opportunity. Sonu has been receiving a lot of love from netizens for his recent endeavours. Social media users often leave thankful posts for the actor nowadays in the wake of his efforts towards helping people in testing times. Check out their reactions below -

