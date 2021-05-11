Sonu Sood Orders Oxygen Plants From France And Other Countries For COVID Relief In India

Terms like ‘real-life hero’, ‘messiah’, and more have been attached to Sonu Sood ever since his philanthropic initiatives made headlines last year during the lockdown. From sending migrants home during the first wave of COVID, the actor has now been working towards the arrangement of medicines, hospital beds, and oxygen supply during the ongoing, more dangerous wave of the coronavirus. Among numerous of his efforts currently being lauded, he has now arranged for the arrival of oxygen plants from countries like France.

Sonu Sood to bring oxygen plants from abroad in COVID-19 fight

As per ANI, Sonu has kicked off the initiative to bring oxygen plants from various parts of the world, with the first such plant arriving from France in 10-12 days. The 47-year-old intends to set up four such plants in the worst-hit areas like Maharashtra and Delhi.

"We have seen a lot of people suffering because of the unavailability of oxygen cylinders. We have got it now, and are already giving it to people. However, these oxygen plants will not only supply to entire hospitals but will also get these oxygen cylinders filled up, which will solve a major problem of the people suffering from COVID-19," he said. "Time is the biggest challenge for us at the moment and we are working our best to make sure everything comes in time and we don't lose more lives".

Sonu had also approached Chinese authorities recently after alleging that the supply of oxygen concentrators from the nation to India was being 'blocked.'

Yesterday I got close to 41660 requests

We try our best to reach out to all.

Which we can't..

If I try to reach out to everyone it will take me 14 years to do that.

That means it will be 2035 🇮🇳🙏 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 9, 2021

The actor has been sharing details of the numerous requests he has been receiving on social media, assuring help directly to some netizens, airlifting some patients to different cities, and also sharing his displeasure about being unable to help everyone. He had also helped Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, when he sent an SOS for oxygen supply for his aunt.

The Dabangg star launched officially an 'Oxygen Drive' to help this initiative.

