Sonu Sood Reacts To Fan Art Calling Him 'oxygen Supply Of India'

Actor Sonu Sood has been tirelessly helping the needy in India during the pandemic. From helping migrants travel to providing oxygen cylinders to the desperate, the actor has used all his effort to help. This activity was recently honoured by a fan who made a special digital poster for the actor.

The fan-made digital poster has won the actor's heart. He took to his Twitter account to give his honest opinion on the picture created by one of his fans. The image showed Sonu Sood holding the planet Earth, which is drawn like a balloon, in one hand and an oxygen cylinder pumping air into the planet. The words "Sonu Sood Oxygen Supply Of India" were written on the image honouring Sonu Sood's philanthropic activities during the COVID-19 era. Sonu Sood appreciated the artist Ajit Goud in his tweet. He retweeted the image and wrote, "My Country, My Duty" with an Indian flag emoji.

Sonu Sood reacts to a fan art calling him Oxygen Supply of India

Compliments poured in for Sonu Sood as his fans agreed with the words in the digital poster. "You are a real-life hero", wrote one fan. Another compared him to oxygen writing, "The real oxygen that saves the lives of the people of the country in times of disaster." Many other fans penned long notes for Sonu Sood in the comment section.

"Sir, it's not your duty yet you have helped everyone on the ground level. The Government levies taxes for this purpose but they have given up. I hope God blesses you with double the potential that you have today.", exclaimed one fan. Another called Sonu Sood "The country's identity and the people's pride." Another said, "Sonu Sood is a real hero. Sonu Sood means SOS. Before the pandemic, the heart was very precious but now Sonu Sood proved that lungs are very precious... who saves life's by protecting our lungs... thank you," they continued. Fans even added clapping emojis in the comment section, applauding the fan art and the actor for his deeds.

Throughout the pandemic, the actor has taken up many initiatives to help the needy in India. He started the Sood Charity Foundation to be able to help as many people as possible during the pandemic. The foundation helps people to gain food, medical aid, hospital beds and oxygen cylinders. After he was vaccinated, the actor announced India's biggest free vaccination drive to promote people to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Image: Sonu Sood's Instagram

