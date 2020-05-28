Netizen wants Sonu Sood's help to go to salon; 'Dabangg' actor has a funny suggestion

Starting off as a noble gesture, Sonu Sood’s act of helping migrant workers and other stranded persons return home has become a movement of sorts. The actor’s initiative has also attracted the attention of celebrities across industries, be it sports, entertainment or politics. In a helpful initiative, the Dabangg star has also been replying to those who’re writing to him on Twitter, and even launching a helpline to ease the process.

Apart from those with genuine concerns, some have also had fun-filled queries and responses to lighten the seriousness of the situation. Be it seeking help to reach a liquor store or be reunited with a lover, Sonu has also been showcasing his witty side with funny responses.

In a latest post, a netizen asked for his help to reach a salon. With salons in most parts of the country being closed due to the lockdown against COVID-19, the Twitter user jokingly sought his help to resolve his situation, before calling Sonu a ‘real life hero.’

The 46-year-old had a quirky response, wondering what will he do by going to the salon. He wrote that since he had arranged for buses, many of those working at salons, had already gone to their respective cities. Sonu jokingly suggested that he is ready to take the netizen to the place he dropped the salon workers and asked if he’d be ready for the trip.

Here’s the post

Salon जाकर क्या करोगे। salon वाले को तो मैं उसके गाँव छोड़ के आ गया। 😂 उसके पीछे पीछे उसके गाँव जाना है तो बोलो ? 😂 https://t.co/5Xrim4um5l — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 27, 2020

Here are some of the other funny responses from Sonu

Meanwhile, Sonu’s efforts were recently hailed by Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Union Minister Smriti Irani. Be it Ajay Devgn and many other film stars or cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina, the actor has been winning praises .’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.