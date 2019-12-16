Sonu Sood Thanks Hospital Staff For Treating His Milkman’s Son

Bollywood celebrities often show their grounded and humble side which wins the heart of their fans. The latest to join the bandwagon is none other than Happy New Year actor Sonu Sood. Sonu took to social media to thank the hospital staff of the Brahmakumari Hospital which is located in Andheri for giving the needed medical help to his milkman's son. He shared a video where he can be seen thanking the hospital staff for their effort. He also shared some beautiful pictures with his milkman and his son. Sonu also wrote a lovely caption along with the post.

Also Read: Sonu Sood Movies: Negative Roles That Prove He Is The Ultimate Villain

Sonu thanked the hospital staff

He thanked all the doctors and the staff of the hospital for treating the patients, free of cost. He also added that they got his milk delivery boy's son out of danger when everybody else had given up hope. He referred the hospital staff as angels for their kind deed. Sonu thanked all the doctors namely Dr Ashok Mehta, Dr Javedan, Kamlesh Ji and Dr Kothari for their joint efforts in saving the boy's life. The hospital staff also looked elated in the pictures and the video shared by him. The Dabangg actor was full of gratitude towards them in his speech. Check out the post here.

Sonu was recently seen in the film Kurukshetra

Sonu is known for his performances in films like Happy New Year, Dabangg, Shootout at Wadala, and Ramaiya Vastavaiya. The versatile actor has had a successful run in Bollywood. Not just the Hindi film industry but he has also established a name in the Tollywood industry. Sonu has been a part of multiple films like Arundhati, Anjaneyulu, Nene Mukhya Mantri Naithe and more. From protagonists to villains, Sood has done it all on the big screen. However, it is his recent negative characters that got him a lot of attention. He was recently seen in the South Indian mythological drama, Kurukshetra where he essayed the role of the Pandava prince Arjuna.

Also Read: Sonu Sood's Intense Workout Video: 'Make Fitness Your Favourite Habit'

Also Read: World Cup | Sonu Sood Trolls ICC With Viral 'What If Boundaries Were Also Equal?' Joke About England-NZ Final

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.