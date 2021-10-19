'Sooryavanshi': Akshay Kumar Starrer Gets U/A Certificate, Cleared By CBFC Without Cuts

Ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film from the cop universe Sooryavanshi has been cleared by the Central Bureau of Film Certification (CBFC). A U/A (Unrestricted Public Exhibition - But With Parental Guidance) certificate was given to the film on October 18 with no cuts. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif as main leads while Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn will be seen making special appearances.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news about the certification on Twitter. According to various media reports, the trailer was cleared without any cuts. The Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer were given the certificate by the Censor Board on October 18. The duration of Sooryavanshi, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 145 minutes that is 2 hours 25 minutes. The film is slated to release theatrically on November 5 on Diwali.

Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi gets U/A certificate

With the film releasing in theatres, the entire star cast dropped a video where he, along with Ranveer and Ajay can be seen welcoming audiences to cinema halls to enjoy the magic of movies on the big screen. In the video, the trio can be seen addressing the prevailing situations faced by the world in the past two years owing to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The stars also informed the fans that the upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial will be hitting the theatres on November 5, on the special occasion of Diwali. Sharing the video, Kumar wrote, "Interval hua khatam, now it’s showtime! #Sooryavanshi releasing this Diwali, 5th November at a cinema near you. Come celebrate with us. #BackToCinemas."

After the Maharashtra government announced theatres reopen from October 22, Akshay Kumar had taken to Instagram and announced that his film, Sooryavanshi, will hit the theatres on Diwali. He then shared a picture with director Rohit Shetty and his co-actors Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn, on Instagram. “So many families would be thanking Sh Uddhav Thackeray today! Grateful for allowing the reopening of cinema halls in Maharashtra from Oct 22. Ab kisi ke roke na rukegi - AA RAHI HAI POLICE #Sooryavanshi #Diwali2021 (sic),” he wrote then.

Image: PTI/9XMHAQSE/Twitter