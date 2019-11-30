Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar Wraps Rohit Shetty's Film, Shares The 'last' Picture

Akshay Kumar has finished shooting for Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi. The 'Khiladi' actor took to his Instagram handle to share a special picture posing with the director. The background had a helicopter which suggests that one of the daredevil stunts will be shot with Akshay on the chopper. Calling it an 'incredible experience', Akshay expressed his delight to be a part of Rohit Shetty's 'cop universe'.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty wrote: "As Akshay Kumar gave his Last shot today for Our Cop Universe ‘Sooryavanshi’, It takes me back to 9 years ago in 2010 when Golmaal 3 became a massive hit. That day I had mentioned to Ajay Devgn that I was looking forward to making an action film on cops and eventually we made Singham. I never imagined that Singham’s journey would ultimately weave in such magnificent characters like the notorious Ranveer Singh as Simmba and now the Dynamic Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi, becoming the country’s First cinematic Cop Universe.

"And today 9 years later when I wrap my last shot with Akshay playing Sooryavanshi it magically coincides with the day we announce our next venture - Golmaal FIVE. AB ISSE LOGIC KAHO YA MAGIC, I don’t know...All I can say is that DESTINY HAS A PLAN FOR EVERYONE SO, ZYAADA SOCHO MAT BAS KAAM KARTE JAAO! ❤️" Rohit added.

Superstar Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Rohit Shetty recently gave a cheeky response to the reports of a rift over their much-anticipated cop drama "Sooryavanshi". Akshay, 52, shared a video on Instagram, which featured the leading lady of "Sooryavanshi" Katrina Kaif showing an article on the fall-out. As Katrina exits the frame, Akshay and Rohit enter and get into a gimmicky fight, saying they had to behave this way because of the reports.

"Leave us, we have to fight because we had a fall-out," the actor said in the video. "#BreakingNews - A fall-out which might just make your day @itsrohitshetty @katrinakaif" he wrote in the caption. "Sooryavanshi", co-produced by Rohit and Karan Johar, in association with Reliance Entertainment and Cape Of Good Films, is a fourth film in the director's cop universe.



He has previously helmed Ajay Devgn-fronted "Singham" and "Singham Returns", as well as Ranveer Singh's "Simmba". Both Ajay and Ranveer will make cameo appearances in "Sooryavanshi". The film is scheduled to be released on March 27.

