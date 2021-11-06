Sooryavanshi Day 1 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's Film Brings Theatres Back To Life

Cinema is back! After a one-and-a-half-year break due to COVID-19, audiences have returned to the theatres, starting with Sooryavanshi. The Akshay Kumar-starrer directed by Rohit Shetty has taken a great start at the box office.

As per early estimates, the cop action film has brought in over ₹25 crore on opening day. This is by far the best opening for a film in the COVID-19 era. It is also one of the highest openings for an Akshay Kumar film.

Sooryavanshi takes impressive opening at box office

Sooryavanshi, as per a report on Box Office India, collected ₹26 crore at the box office on Friday, going by the early estimates. Its worldwide collections have been around ₹41 crore, as per some reports.

#Sooryavanshi Day 1 worldwide gross 41.95 crores (approx figures). — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) November 5, 2021

The figure is set to be the second-highest opening film for Akshay after Mission Mangal, which had grossed ₹29.16 crore on the first day in 2019.

To understand how COVID-19 and the restrictions hampered the collections of films, it can be noted that Akshay Kumar's previous film Bell Bottom had collections of around ₹3 crore on day 1 and ended up with total collections of just over ₹30 crore. However, it had not been released in a major market like Maharashtra and some of the restrictions included a 50% occupancy in some states.

Sooryavanshi is set to cross Bell Bottom's lifetime collections in just 2 days, to prove that audiences are returning to the cinemas again. Rohit Shetty too improved from his last movie's collections, Simmbaa, which had grossed around ₹20 crore. The filmmaker, who have seen over ₹30 crore opening day figures with movies like Singham Returns and Golmaal Again, starring Ajay Devgn, will now look for a hefty total over the weekend.

Sooryavanshi also stars Rohit Shetty's other cop characters, Singham and Simmba, played by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh respectively.

Katrina Kaif plays the role of Akshay's wife in the film. Apart from the high-octane action sequences, the movie has some light moments, which include a recreation of the hit song Tip Tip Barsa and all the cops grooving together in Aillaa Re Aila, again a remake of Akshay Kumar's song.



