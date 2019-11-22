The Debate
The Debate
Sophie Choudry: Best Tropical Looks Of The Fit Bollywood Star

Bollywood News

Sophie Choudry recently visited a tropical region. Check out some of the best tropical looks sported by the former television host and actor on her vacation.

Written By Drushti Sawant | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sophie Choudry

Sophie Choudry is one of the fittest personalities of the Bollywood industry. She has done many films like Shaadi No. 1, Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara! amongst others. She has also done two Tamil films and was last seen in an item number in the Tamil movie 1 – Nenokkadine. She has also hosted a few television shows and was an MTV VJ for quite some time. She is also a singer as well as a model. She recently visited the tropical region of Maldives and made the netizens swoon at her trendy wardrobe. Here are some of her best tropical looks from the vacation.

ALSO READ: IN PICS: Neha Dhupia, Sophie Choudry Among Others Attend Soha Ali Khan's Birthday Bash

Tropical looks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SOPHIE (@sophiechoudry) on

Sophie Choudry is a vision in white. She wore a white coloured top and a pair of white coloured full-length pants. She also wore a light jacket over her attire to add a dramatic effect. She left her hair open in soft waves and wore minimum makeup.

ALSO WATCH: WATCH: How Sophie Choudry Is Getting Rid Of Her 'Diwali Sins'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SOPHIE (@sophiechoudry) on

Sophie Choudry wore a black coloured two-piece swimsuit and made heads turn as he looked sensational in the attire. She wore a pink coloured patterned shrug over the black coloured swimwear. She looked breath-taking as she posed for the lens in a water body.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SOPHIE (@sophiechoudry) on

Sophie Choudry is a vision to behold as she poses for a picture in a tropical location. She a patterned two-piece swimsuit and patterned shrug with the simar pattern. She gave the fans a mid-week fitness motivation with her picture.

A;\LSO READ: Sophie Choudry To Vinta Nanda: 'He Will Pay! They All Will!'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SOPHIE (@sophiechoudry) on

This picture-perfect moment captured in the beautiful tropical region of Maldives. Sophie Choudry wore a one-piece swimsuit and posed with utmost grace. The black attire looked glamorous on her, and her fans complimented her for the gorgeous picture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SOPHIE (@sophiechoudry) on

Sophie Choudry made a fashion statement by wearing a black coloured printed top with a plain black coloured bottom. She pinned a black coloured cloth behind her back. She posed for the picture in the sand made her fans go gaga over her stunning looks.

ALSO READ: 'Ten Years Ago The Environment Was Not Friendly,' Says Sophie Choudry On Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar Row

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
