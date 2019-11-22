Sophie Choudry: Best Tropical Looks Of The Fit Bollywood Star

Sophie Choudry is one of the fittest personalities of the Bollywood industry. She has done many films like Shaadi No. 1, Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara! amongst others. She has also done two Tamil films and was last seen in an item number in the Tamil movie 1 – Nenokkadine. She has also hosted a few television shows and was an MTV VJ for quite some time. She is also a singer as well as a model. She recently visited the tropical region of Maldives and made the netizens swoon at her trendy wardrobe. Here are some of her best tropical looks from the vacation.

Tropical looks

Sophie Choudry is a vision in white. She wore a white coloured top and a pair of white coloured full-length pants. She also wore a light jacket over her attire to add a dramatic effect. She left her hair open in soft waves and wore minimum makeup.

Sophie Choudry wore a black coloured two-piece swimsuit and made heads turn as he looked sensational in the attire. She wore a pink coloured patterned shrug over the black coloured swimwear. She looked breath-taking as she posed for the lens in a water body.

Sophie Choudry is a vision to behold as she poses for a picture in a tropical location. She a patterned two-piece swimsuit and patterned shrug with the simar pattern. She gave the fans a mid-week fitness motivation with her picture.

This picture-perfect moment captured in the beautiful tropical region of Maldives. Sophie Choudry wore a one-piece swimsuit and posed with utmost grace. The black attire looked glamorous on her, and her fans complimented her for the gorgeous picture.

Sophie Choudry made a fashion statement by wearing a black coloured printed top with a plain black coloured bottom. She pinned a black coloured cloth behind her back. She posed for the picture in the sand made her fans go gaga over her stunning looks.

