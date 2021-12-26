'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Becomes Sony's Top-grossing Movie Of All Time

Spider-Man: No Way Home released globally last week and has been declared as the world's number one movie. MCU's latest movie based on the web-slinger shattered several records despite the growing threat of the Omicron variant. The movie achieved the third-biggest worldwide debut in history after Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War. As the movie's collections surpassed $900 million in global collections, No Way Home became Sony's top-grossing movie at the US box office.

Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes Sony's highest-grossing movie in the United States

As per a report by Hollywood Reporter, Sony and Marvel’s superhero flick collected over $405.5 million in the U.S box office and became Sony's highest grossing movies of all time. No Way Home broke the record of the 2017 movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle that had collected $404.5 million. Globally the movie is all set to cross the $1 billion mark and has already collected over $900million in box-office collections, these kinds of numbers weren't seen in the pandemic era.

As No Way Home is set to cross the $1 Billion mark, it will be the first film released during the pandemic era to achieve the milestone, as well as the second-fastest movie ever at 11 days (tying with Avengers: Infinity War). While, MCU's 2019 movie Avengers: Endgame is the record holder, having done crossed the mark in five days. In India, has crossed over ₹160 crore in collections and is aiming to cross the ₹200 crore mark.

Upcoming Spider-Man sequel

Following the success of No Way Home, MCU head Kevin Fiege opened up about the upcoming sequels in the Spider-Man franchise. In an interview with New York, Feige along with producer Amy Pascal opened up about the sequels. "Amy and I and Disney and Sony are talking about— yes, we're actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don't want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after Far From Home. That will not be occurring this time.

Pascal added, "I love working with Kevin. We have a great partnership, along with Tom Rothman, who runs Sony and has been instrumental, a great leader with great ideas. I hope it lasts forever."

Image: Instagram/@spidermanmovie