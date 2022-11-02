Spiritual Leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Calls Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' 'pride Of Karnataka'

Rishab Shetty's Kantara is winning praise from all across the globe. The film is credited with creating a new standard for cinematic quality with its plot and narrative. It has performed incredibly well at the box office as well, earning more than Rs118 crore in the first month since its release, making it the third highest-grossing Kannada movie ever, after KGF 2 and KGF.

Renowned Kannada director Rishab Shetty has directed and acted in Kantara, and his flexibility as the film's protagonist has won praise. Recently, Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar hailed Kantara for its success and said that it brings 'pride to Karnataka'.

Rishab Shetty-directorial was screened for Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at the Bangalore ashram of Art of Living. The video of the same was shared by Shetty on his Twitter handle which saw a huge crowd watching and enjoying Kantara. At the end of the clip, Ravi Shankar could be heard saying in Kannada,

"This film’s success brings such pride to Karnataka. The acting and storytelling were very enjoyable. It shows Malenadu’s greatness in a beautiful way."

"We thank Guruji @SriSri for the screening of #Kantara. It was our privilege to screen the movie at the @BangaloreAshram. We wish to be rooted in our culture & promise to carry it forward always. @shetty_rishab @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @gowda_sapthami @AJANEESHB @actorkishore," read Shetty's tweet.

More on Kantara

Indian Kannada-language action thriller film, Kantara, has been written and directed by Rishab Shetty, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under Hombale Films. The film stars Shetty as a Kambala champion who is at loggerheads with an upright DRFO officer, Murali. Sapthami Gowda was signed to feature in a supporting role.

