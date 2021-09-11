SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' Release Postponed; New Date To Be Announced When Cinema Market Opens

One of the highly anticipated movies of the year, RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli has been postponed. The film which was earlier schooled to release this year in October has been postponed to a future date owing to the uncertainty of the theatres. The makers announced the update on Twitter where they even revealed that ‘post production work on the film is nearly done.’

There are speculations that RRR is now likely to be released in January 2022. However, there is no official confirmation about the same so far and the new release date will be announced soon. “Post-production was nearly done to have #RRRMovie ready by October’21. But as known to many, we are postponing the release but cannot announce a new date with theatres indefinitely closed. We will release at the earliest possible date when the world cinema markets are up and running,” the announcement by the makers read.

Earlier, the production house, PEN studios, has released a statement stating that the upcoming films including RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Attack will witness a theatrical run while squashing rumours of the OTT release. In the statement, the company’s MD Jayantilal Gada refuses OTT release rumours and claimed that all three films will release only in theatres since the “magnum opus films” were “made for big-screen experience” only.

“We would like to clarify that ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘RRR’ & ‘Attack’ will release in Cinemas. There have been several rumours doing rounds about these films releasing on OTT platforms before cinemas which are untrue. These magnum opus films are made for the big screen experience and would be releasing in theatres. Dr Jayantilal Gada Chairman & MD Pen Studios,” the statement by the MD read. RRR is an upcoming period action drama and will also feature Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgan in the lead roles. RRR was initially scheduled for theatrical release on July 30, 2020, which was deferred due to production delays and followed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The movie is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju ( Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (N T Rama Rao), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. Alia Bhatt will be playing the role of Sita, while Ajay Devgan will make an extended cameo appearance. Set in 1920, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries choose to go into oblivion before they began the fight for their country.

Image: SSRAJAMOULI/Facebook/RRRMOVIE/Instagram