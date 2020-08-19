'Justice Triumphs!': Union Law Minister Makes Massive Statement As CBI Gets Sushant Case

Hours after Supreme Court's verdict giving a go-ahead for a CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has said that it is the victory of justice.

Taking to Twitter, the Law Minister said that the late actor will now rest in peace as CBI will ensure a fair investigation in the matter. The SC while pronouncing the verdict in the plea by Rhea Chakraborty seeking trasnfer of case from Patna to Mumbai, said that steps by Bihar Police were in their jurisdiction and directed Mumbai Police to cooperate with the central agency.

Ravi Shankar Prasad also hailed the courage shown by Sushant Singh Rajput's family. He said: "The exemplary courage shown by the family of the late actor Sushant and the overpowering desire of the people of India to see Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput is a new milestone."

Justice triumphs!

The soul of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput will surely now rest in peace with the assurance of a fair investigation by CBI on the FIR filed in Patna by Bihar Police whose request for transfer of case to CBI has been validated by the Supreme Court. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 19, 2020

SC's verdict

The top court in its verdict on August 19 not only gave nod to a CBI probe in the case but also recognized the jurisdiction of Bihar Police saying that it is competent to give consent for a CBI investigation. It is to be noted that Bihar government has already given its nod to CBI probe and the central agency has begun its work. However, the opposition by the Maharashtra government and Rhea Chakraborty in the top court was a hindrance to the CBI, which has now been removed. The Supreme Court has also directed the Maharashtra government to cooperate with the CBI during the investigation. The orders were dictated by Justice Hrishikesh Roy.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar response on SC verdict

In his first response on the Supreme Court verdict on Rhea Chakraborty's plea in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has hailed the decision and his state's police.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Nitish Kumar said that the apex court's decision has proved that Bihar Police and Bihar government worked as per the laws of the country. Opining on various allegations by Maharashtra government on Bihar Police and its claim that Nitish Kumar-led government is taking up the issue because of the polls scheduled later this year, the Bihar CM said that such allegations are baseless and top court's verdict has made everything clear. He also pointed out that he had not reacted on such allegations because he was sure of the steps and proceedings undertaken by his government after the consent by Sushant's family.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said: "Whatever we did, our Police did was as per law and it was our duty. We delivered and now after decision of the top court of this country, we are vindicated. Whosoever alleged, various things are proven, that they were wrong. We did not react because we knew that our proceedings were as per law. CBI has been given the nod and I believe that Sushant and his family will get justice. It was the wish of people that a fair probe be done in Sushant's death case and this decision is the victory of people."

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.