'Star Vs Food' Season 2: Anil Kapoor, Badshah, Nora & Others Create 'Kitchen Drama'; Watch

Discovery+ Star vs Food Season 1 was a huge success as the audience witnessed celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and Pratik Gandhi struggling to polish their culinary skills. Now, the much-awaited second season of the show will witness Ananya Panday, Anil Kapoor, Badshah, Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Zakir Khan 'sweat in out' in order to prepare mouth-watering delicacies for their special guests. The makers have released the trailer of the entertainment-packed show, which is set to tickle your taste buds on September 8.

Chaos ensues in the kitchen as our favourite celebrities prepare delectable treats with the help of gourmet chefs.

Star Vs Food Season 2 promises rib-tickling entertainment

The show is presented by Discovery+ in collaboration with Korea Tourism Organization, with fresh episodes starring a new celebrity alongside a professional chef every week. From Anil Kapoor's one-liners, comedian Zakir Khan's puns, rapper Baadshah's baffled reactions to Janhvi's imitation of salt bae, the trailer is filled with masala.

Talking about the show, Janvi Kapoor said in a statement, "The experience of cooking a Korean dish was unparalleled as I was on the knife’s edge this time unlike enjoying my meal in a restaurant." Overcoming her struggles, she added," It makes me extremely proud to overcome my kitchen fear and nail something so difficult".

Ananya also spoke about how her family will be shocked after seeing her step into the kitchen. Speaking about the stark contrast with her sister's skills, she added, "My sister Rysa bakes and knows how to cook. I knew this won’t be easy for me as my parents have never seen me in the kitchen, unlike my sister, So here I am, taking up this challenge and ready to shock my family with my hidden talent, maybe".

Canadian dancer Nora Fatehi, whose father is also a chef, stressed how she couldn't pass on the opportunity of cooking traditional Moroccan food with a renowned professional. " I always wanted to wear an apron and cook something for my friends and family. Star vs Food is the perfect fit for me and I hope to make my family proud of my cooking skills.”, she added.

Just like the pilot season, the upcoming season will also witness the array of stars up against a cooking challenge as they hone their skills with the help of popular chefs to serve their family and friends. A new episode will stream every week, starting from September 8 only Discovery+

(IMAGE- NOORAAFAN/ INSTA)