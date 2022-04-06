State Of Ohio Senate Honours Vivek Agnihotri For 'inspiring Vision' In 'The Kashmir Files'

Director Vivek Agnihotri’s latest release The Kashmir Files which stirred controversy soon after it hit the theatres, has been the talk of the town. Starting from the engaging storyline to the filmmaker’s vision, the film has been receiving a lot of attention on social media. After the film resonated well with the moviegoers, Agnihotri was acknowledged for his stupendous piece of art.

The Ohio State Senate has presented a citation to film director Vivek Agnihotri in recognition of his movie The Kashmir Files. The film which stars an ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, and more, revolves around the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Pandits that eventually led to their genocide.

Vivek Agnihotri honoured by Ohio State Senate

Ohio State Senator Niraj Atani stated that the citation honours Agnihotri for his work on The Kashmir Files, which depicts the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits from their indigenous homeland. Atani is the first Indian American and Hindu American State Senator in Ohio history.

Vivek Agnihotri, who was filled with gratitude to receive the honour, shared the citation on Twitter. He thanked the State of Ohio Senate for the honour and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the abrogation of article 370. “GRATITUDE: On behalf of the entire #TheKashmirFiles team and our audiences I thank the State Of Ohio Senate for this honour. The world is recognising the GENOCIDE of Kashmiri Hindus and India’s great value of humanity. Thank you @narendramodi for the abrogation of article 370.”

GRATITUDE:

On behalf of the entire #TheKashmirFiles team and our audiences I thank State Of Ohio Senate for this honour.



The world is recognising the GENOCIDE of Kashmiri Hindus and India’s great value of humanity. Thank you @narendramodi for the abrogation of article 370. pic.twitter.com/BhWu6MIYnH — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 6, 2022

While recognising the director for his exemplary vision in showcasing the genocide of the Kashmiri Pandits, Atani in the citation wrote, “The writer and director of The Kashmir Files, you are deserving of high praise for you have a special gift that has, no doubt, brought joy to those with whom you have shared your talents.”

“Your inspiring vision and sophisticated artistry have enabled you to contribute something of precious and enduring value, and you can be assured that your creative talents are of enormous pride to your family and friends who have supported you along the way,” the citation added. The citation is jointly signed by Senator Matt Huffman, president of the Ohio Senate, and Atani.

About The Kashmir Files

The film that had opened to great reviews at the box office, has currently raked in Rs 245 crore at the box office after four weeks of a successful run. Looking at the continuous growth of the film, it is believed that the film will cross Rs 250 crores at the Indian box office in just another 2 days. Despite the strong competition with RRR and John Abraham starrer Attack Part 1 release, the film manages to set the cash registers ringing.

IMAGE: Instagram/VivekAgnihotri