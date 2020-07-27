Here's How Shakuntala Devi Received The Title Of ‘Human Computer’; Details Here

Vidya Balan starrer biopic of Shakuntala Devi is awaited by the fans. The movie that will be releasing on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video, on July 31, 2020, has already been making fans even more curious by sharing the insights from the movie. Here is the story behind how Shakuntala Devi got the name ‘Human Computer’, revealed by Vidya Balan and Anu Menon recently. Read ahead to know-

Shakuntala Devi’s story behind becoming the ‘Human Computer’

The upcoming Vidya Balan starrer, Shakuntala Devi, directed by Anu Menon, has fans eagerly waiting for its release. The movie has been in the talks ever since the trailer of the movie has been released. The audience is waiting for Vidya Balan to create magic on-screen as she will be playing the character of Shakuntala Devi.

Sanya Malhotra will be playing the character of Shakuntala Devi’s daughter, Anupama Banerjee. While the movie revolves around the highs and lows of the life of Shakuntala Devi, it also throws light on the fact that she was hailed as the ‘Human Computer’.

The story behind Shakuntala Devi getting the title of the ‘Human Computer’ took place in 1950. During Shakuntala Devi’s BBC London interview in 1950, the genius was given a very tough and complex mathematics problem to solve. But, Shakuntala Devi pointed out that the question given by the computer was incorrect. Everybody took Shakuntala as a spoilsport for blaming the computer for not being able to solve the problem. It was only the next day when the channel announced that Shakuntala Devi was, in fact, correct and the computer was wrong after all. Since this incident, the title ‘Human Computer’ has become synonymous with the name of Shakuntala Devi.

The cast and crew of the movie have actually shot the scene at BBC London’s very old studio, in order to add more authenticity and make it more relatable. Vidya Balan has shared with a lead entertainment daily that, it was wonderful to be shooting at the BBC London studio. Vidya Balan said that the actors prefer real-life locations and when it has a story to tell or a history to depict then real-life locations make it more real and relatable.

In real life, it is only after the BBC London show, that Shakuntala Devi became a household name. Shakuntala Devi’s gift to solve any mathematical problem became an inspiration to many people. The movie not only talks about her struggles in her career but also depicts the hardships she faced as a mother.

