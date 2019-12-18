Street Dancer 3D Trailer: Varun, Shraddha's Film Takes On 'India Vs Pakistan' Battle

TRAILER OUT

After romancing each other in the 2015 movie ABCD 2, Varun and Shraddha will be seen sharing the screen space ones again. Apart from Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurrana, Punit Pathak, Caroline Wilde, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande and dancing master Prabhu Deva are also a part of the movie.

ABOUT THE FILM

Street Dancer 3D was earlier slated to release on November 8, 2019, however, it will now hit the theatres on January 24, 2020 and clash with Ashwini Tiwari Iyer's sports drama film Panga.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.