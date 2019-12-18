The Debate
The Debate
Street Dancer 3D Trailer: Varun, Shraddha's Film Takes On 'India Vs Pakistan' Battle

Starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhu Deva in the lead roles, Street Dancer 3D is directed by Remo D'Souza and produced by T-Series.

After romancing each other in the 2015 movie ABCD 2, Varun and Shraddha will be seen sharing the screen space ones again. Apart from Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurrana, Punit Pathak, Caroline Wilde, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande and dancing master Prabhu Deva are also a part of the movie.

Street Dancer 3D was earlier slated to release on November 8, 2019, however, it will now hit the theatres on January 24, 2020 and clash with Ashwini Tiwari Iyer's sports drama film Panga.

 

 

