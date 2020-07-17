Ishkaran Bhandari Asks Cops To Preserve Sushant's House; Follows Subramanian Swamy's Lead

Lawyer Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, who has been asked for help in the matter by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has written a letter to Mumbai Police asking them to seal Sushant Singh Rajput's house till the end of the case.

The public's demand for a thorough investigation around Sushant's demise has gained public momentum. Netizens were happy to know that Dr Subramanian Swamy has asked Ishkaran Bhandari to look into all the facts and decide whether a CBI enquiry is necessary for the case. Ishkaran took to his Twitter and shared the entirety of the letter sent to Mumbai police. Check it out below.

Ishkaran Bhandari sends a letter to Mumbai Police

Dear @MumbaiPolice I have sent a letter for strict sealing of Sushant Singh Rajput’s flat till end of case.



letter was dispatched on 15th July but due to pandemic impact has still not reached.



Posting it here as time is of essence. pic.twitter.com/JlZTxTlLNc — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) July 17, 2020

In the tweet, Ishkaran revealed that the letter was dispatched back on July 15, 2020, but no response from the Mumbai police has been received yet. The subject of the letter reads - 'Media reports that flat where mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput occurred is not strictly sealed. Request for preserving the crime scene by sealing it.' The letter furthermore makes three requests to the Mumbai Police which have been listed below -

If not already sealed - to seal the Crime Scene i.e the flat of late Sushant Singh Rajput, until the conclusion of the investigation. If already sealed - to keep the aforesaid Crime Scene seated until the conclusion of the investigation. To make public the information with regard to the sealing of the aforesaid Crime Scene - as the rumours about the same are in effect of creating panic and vitiating the Public Confidence in the State Machinery responsible for maintaining Law and Order.

On the other hand the BJP MP recently wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting a CBI enquiry to the matter of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The letter stated that Swamy has come to knowledge about several big Bollywood names and their linkup with the underworld who are seeking to ensure a cover-up by the police so that the reason behind Sushant's passing is deemed to be a voluntary suicide. The letter reads furthermore that a CBI enquiry would be the only way to retain public confidence around the matter.

