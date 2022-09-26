'Sukesh Chandrashekhar High-level Conman; Decoyed Multiple Actors From Prison': Delhi EOW

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail in several criminal cases, had been operating the extortion racket from prison, the Delhi police said on Monday. During the interrogation of the people he allegedly cheated on, it was repeatedly found that Chandrashekhar decoyed them while being in prison, said Special CP Ravindra Yadav, Delhi Economic Offices Wing.

"Two more actresses - Sophiya Singh and Nikki Tamboli - came to us with complaints about Sukesh Chandrashekhar. They had also met him in prison. After coordinating with the jail authorities, we recreated the entire modus operandi. The actresses told us that they doubted him but he's a high-level conman," said SP Yadav.

He further informed that Sukesh Chandrashekhar was an expert in decoying people and conned several actresses on the behest of offering roles in movies. "He is an expert in decoying people with the level of confidence he speaks with, can even completely convince people who doubt him. He conned the actresses on the behest of offering roles to them," the SP informed.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar money laundering case

Chandrasekhar, reportedly in his 30s, is a conman and a native of Bengaluru. He is accused of cheating many people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh”s wife Aditi Singh. Chandrasekhar has 15 FIRs registered against him.

In August 2021, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized a luxurious sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, over a dozen luxury cars, and Rs 82.5 lakh cash in connection with a money laundering case. Despite being in jail, Chandrashekhar "did not stop conning" people, the ED said.

On August 17, the ED filed a charge sheet naming Bollywood actor Jaqueline Fernandez in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekhar. According to the ED, Fernandez and another actor Nora Fatehi received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from him.

The ED said Fernandez's statements were recorded on August 30 and October 20, 2021, where she admitted to having received gifts from Chandrashekar. A Delhi court on Monday, September 26, granted interim bail to Jacqueline in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case against Sukesh.

