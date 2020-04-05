Sumeet Vyas And Ekta Kaul Announce Pregnancy, Say, 'Introducing Jr. KaulVyas (soon)'

Actor-couple Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul, who got married in 2018, are set to become parents soon. Ekta took to Instagram and shared a picture, where the "Veere Di Wedding" actor is kissing her forehead while placing his hand on her baby bump.

"Proudly announcing our new project together. Introducing Jr KaulVyas (soon). Created, Directed and Produced by US…. @sumeetvyas and I," she captioned the picture. The couple was congratulated by their colleagues, including Sapna Pabbi, Sheen Dass, Nidhi Uttam, Sehban Azim and Amol Parashar. According to reports, the couple is expected to welcome the baby next month.

About Sumeet Vyas

For actor Sumeet Vyas, the journey of recognition that started with Mikesh Chaudhary of the "Permanent Roommates" web series and continued with the role of Chandan Sharma of "TVF Tripling". The actor says he is happy receiving audiences' love, and called it the "greatest feeling ever".



"The moment you realise you have an audience and they love you so dearly, that they are really involved in what you did, that it touched them, it is the greatest feeling ever," Vyas told PTI. The actor, mostly known for his roles in digital space, said that recognition is important for an artiste. "It felt great to get the recognition. I think people would be lying if they say they don't really care about recognition, or adulation. That's why we perform. Every artist needs an audience," he said.

(With PTI inputs)



