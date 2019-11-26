Suneil Shetty's Son Ahan Shetty's Tadap To Try New Grounds, Here's How

Suneil Shetty's son Ahan Shetty is all set to make his acting debut with a Hindi remake of the South film RX 100. The film commenced shooting in August this year and it stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria. According to reports, the script of the original film has been tweaked a bit so that it looks just like a remake.

According to a news portal, the original film was released a while ago, the male character played had strong shades while the female character in the film had interesting layers. But in the Hindi remake, necessary changes have been made to the script so that it looks fresh and it does not have to face any comparison with the original film.

The plot will reportedly revolve around a person who falls in love with the daughter of a powerful politician. When the couple fails to get married, he gets upset and violent, only to know that he has been fooled by someone. As per reports, the male character in the new film will be stronger, however, the makers have consciously tried to avoid making it look like a violent character, which incidentally, was essayed by another actor on-screen recently.

Ahan's family tree

Talking about Ahan Shetty's family tree, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala launched Suniel Shetty with action-romance film, Waqt Hamara Hai, in the year 1993. Now 25 years later, the producer will be launching his son Ahan Shetty. His sister Athiya Shetty made her debut in the Hindi film industry in 2015 with the film Hero, the movie was produced by actor Salman Khan under his banner Salman Khan Films. Athiya Shetty has also acted in a Varun Dhawan-starrer Nawabzaade and Mubarakan, which also starred Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz.

