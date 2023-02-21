Hera Pheri 3 Cast: Are Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal Shooting Cult Sequel?

Hera Pheri 3 might be finally happening, as per the latest reports. The highly-anticipated film in the Hera Pheri franchise is reported to start filming on Tuesday. On top of that, Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal are also said to be returning for the third installment in the franchise.

It had been previously reported that actor Kartik Aaryan would be serving as the lead in the third film. It remains unconfirmed whether Kartik Aaryan might have anything to do with the project moving forward or not.

Is Akshay Kumar returning for Hera Pheri 3?

Last year, Akshay Kumar backed out of the project and stated that creative differences drove his decision. Days later, Suniel Shetty in an interview, stated that he would like to persuade Akshay Kumar to come back to the project. He also expressed shock over the news of Akshay Kumar leaving the project and added that he would like to investigate the issue further.

Latest reports suggest that the trio will be reprising their roles. In fact, they have begun the film's shooting on Tuesday (February 21). However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Many fans have taken to social media to react to the reports of the original trio returning. While one fan said that the “world is healing” after Hera Pheri 3 is taking place with the original cast, others posted memes related to the first two films in celebration of the film.

About Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri was first released in 2000 with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal playing prominent roles. The Priyadarshan-directed film also featured Tabu and ended up being successful with Rs. 18 crores at the box office.

A sequel titled Phir Hera Pheri followed six years later and proved to be a massive success. The late Neeraj Vora directed the film and the 2006 film was a smash hit with Rs. 69 crores in revenue.