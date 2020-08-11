Suniel Shetty's Birthday: Did You Know Aishwarya & Suniel Were Paired Together For A Film?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Suniel Shetty are two prominent actors of Bollywood. The duo was seen together in the Bollywood film titled Umrao Jaan, which released in 2006. But very few know that the two actors were also seen together in the film titled Radheshyam Sitaram. Filmmaker Anees Bazmee took it to his social media page to share a throwback picture from his film Radheshyam Sitaram, which had got shelved. Read ahead to know more about Suniel Shetty's movies and Suniel Shetty's trivia below:

Suniel Shetty's birthday: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Suniel Shetty's movie together

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has shared the screen-space with many prominent actors of Bollywood as well as actors from the South. She has worked with actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Bobby Deol, Abhishek Bachchan, Govinda, Mammotty and Anil Kapoor. Suniel Shetty had a special appearance in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s film, Kyun...Ho Gaya Na. Similarly, actor Suniel Shetty's movies like Dhadkan, Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri were popular.

The duo was all set to appear as main leads in Anees Baazmee’s film Radheshyam Sitaram. The filmmaker took to his social media account to share this. He shared a picture of the entire star cast and wrote that the picture was taken during the shooting of the film Radheshyam Sitaram which did not release due to some issues. Anees Bazmee shared the picture in 2019 and wrote that he had made a beautiful film in which the leads, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Suniel Shetty had double roles.

He also wrote that if he released the film in today’s time, the audience would love it. Along with Suniel Shetty and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the film also featured Paresh Rawal. In the pic that was shared by the director, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was dressed in a straight black Kurti while actor Suniel Shetty was seen dressed as a patient, who suffered a head injury and the plaster on his head was proof to it. Along with the team of Radheshyam Sitaram, a monkey also stood and posed with them in the picture.

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee specially mentioned the monkey in the picture and asked his followers to recognise the monkey and guess in which film they had seen him. The monkey was seen in the film Ankhein, released in 1993. On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the film Fanney Khan, along with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The actor will now be seen in Mani Ratnam’s upcoming Tamil film, Ponniyin Selvan.

