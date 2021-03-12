Suniel Shetty Slams User For Claiming Actor Is Available For Work; Threatens Legal Action

Actor Suniel Shetty on Friday morning expressed displeasure after a social media user shared his picture on Instagram and wrote that the actor is "available for work" for special performances and appearances, followed by various emails and phone numbers. Suniel shared a screenshot of the user ID and slammed the handle for speaking fake news. He penned a lengthy note and remarked that he will be shortly taking action against them through formal channels.

Suniel wrote, "Caution: I, and I am sure that my fellow colleagues who appear on this page, are not affiliated to this group in any which ways. I will be taking action against them through formal channels shortly. Until then, please do your own due diligence while associating with any such group." The actor further mentioned that these kinds of people are the ones who give the industry a "bad name".

Suniel slams social media handle

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty recently unveiled son Ahan Shetty's poster from his upcoming film, Tadap, which marks the latter's debut in the industry. In Tadap's poster, Ahan donned a maroon shirt and teamed his outfit with trousers. He slept on the chair while he was engrossed in deep thoughts. The statement on it read, "An Incredible Love Story". Many stars from the industry shared the poster and wished the newbie luck. Suniel was elated as his son is all set for a new journey. In his caption, he remarked, "A new journey begins today Phantom... remember it’s all about being humble, honest and forever grateful."

Giving away details about his character, Ahan wrote that he is fierce, rebellious, and also is a lover. He continued that he's beyond grateful for this opportunity and went on to thank Milan Luthria for helping him bring this character to life. Not only this, but Suniel's daughter Athiya also expressed excitement about her brother's debut. Sharing the poster, she wrote, "That’s my brother." Tadap is all set to hit the screens on September 24, 2021.

On the work front, Suniel Shetty is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie, Mumbai Saga, which will hit the marquee on March 19. The film is written and directed by Sanjay Gupta and also features Kajal Aggarwal, Emraan Hashmi and John Abraham in prominent roles. The movie is presented by the makers of Kaante, Shootout at Wadala and Shootout at Lokhandwala.

