Suniel Shetty's House Decked Up As KL Rahul-Athiya Pre-wedding Festivities Begin; See Pics

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are all set to tie the knot today (January 23) at the actress' father Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. Amid anticipation around the wedding, some exciting pictures from their pre-wedding celebration have surfaced online.

In the pictures shared by ANI, The mansion looked all lit up with lights and guests were seen dancing in traditional attire as they celebrated the couple.

Check out the pictures here:

Although never confirmed by the couple, Suniel Shetty, father of the bride, affirmed the news of Athiya and KL Rahul getting married on January 23. Suniel was snapped outside the wedding venue where he greeted the shutterbugs. While interacting with the paps, he said, "We will come. Tomorrow, I'll bring Athiya and KL Rahul".

The actor also thanked the media for showering the couple with their love and blessings. When paparazzi congratulated him, he thanked them. In the video, Suniel can be seen wearing a blue kurta teamed up with white pants.

Athiya and KL Rahul's pre-wedding festivities reportedly began on January 21. A glimpse of their wedding venue went viral on social media. In the video, A stunning wedding mandap was decorated with flowers and lights. The actor's expansive farmhouse was also seen in the video in its entirety.

A few days ago, a video of KL Rahul's house decked up with lights also went viral on the Internet. It also showed several workers at KL Rahul's house, where 'wedding preparations' seem to be 'in full swing'.

Athiya and KL Rahul's relationship

The couple reportedly met through a common friend and began dating in 2019. They wished each other their birthdays, which sparked dating rumours among the fans.

In 2021, they made their relationship 'Instagram official' on Athiya's birthday when beau KL Rahul addressed her as 'My heart'.

After dating for three years, the couple decided to get married and will exchange wedding vows on January 23 in an intimate ceremony with their close friends and family members in attendance.