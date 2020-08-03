Sunil Grover's Birthday: Throwback To When He Recalled Mimicking Ajay Devgn To Get Noticed

Sunil Grover is one of India’s most celebrated comedian and television personality. He has also established a fair name for himself in the world of acting. Having portrayed many different characters on the big screen and the television too, Sunil Grover has successfully made a huge fan-base.

On Sunil Grover's birthday, let's take a look at the time when the self-made star opened up about how he used to mimic superstar Ajay Devgn and other actors at the start of his career, as he was desperate to get noticed. Read further ahead to know more-

Sunil Grover on mimicking Ajay Devgn and other actors

Before making a huge name for himself in the television industry, Sunil Grover played very small characters in movies like Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, and Family: Ties of Blood. The actor considers these movies as his ticket to the big screen. He has often mentioned being grateful for these opportunities.

While having a candid conversation with an entertainment daily, Sunil Grover opened up about the initial phase of his career. He said that at the very beginning, he was very desperate to be noticed by moviemakers. He recalled the time when he used to mimic Ajay Devgn on the sets of Ajay Devgn’s The Legend of Bhagat Singh. He said that the first movie he did after coming to Mumbai was The Legend of Bhagat Singh.

Sunil Grover said that he wasn’t getting paid much but he took up the part regardless. He used to mimic everyone on the sets, including the lead actor of the movie, Ajay Devgn and even some of the other actors. He said that for him it was all about experiencing things at the time as he was desperate to get noticed.

Sunil Grover has gained his master's degree in theatre from the Panjab University and was discovered back when he was in college by the late actor and comedian, Jaspal Bhatti. Sunil has often credited Jaspal Bhatti for teaching him the nuances of comedy. While having another candid conversation with a leading entertainment daily, Sunil Grover said that he learnt how to get the metre right from Jaspal Bhatti. His comedy was more of satire, in a deadpan way, and that was his way of expressing comedy. Sunil Grover said that working with Jaspal Bhatti was a great joy and a great learning experience, and Sunil Grover cherishes it even today.

