Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol dropped a hilarious video on his social media handle that showed a fun interaction between him and a villager riding a bullock cart in broad daylight. The Bollywood star was travelling on the streets in Ahmednagar in Maharashtra when he came across a person, who failed to recognise him and said "Aap toh Sunny Deol jaise lagte hai".

The video posted by the Ghayal actor opened with the man entering the frame on his bullock cart. As soon as he reached near Sunny, the actor stopped him and asked what he was carrying in his cart. Following this, the man replied by saying that he was carrying husk or jowar for his cattle. Then, the Bollywood star shook his hand and engaged in a fun conversation.

In the meantime, the actor asked the villager where he was headed, to which he said, "Aap Sunny Deol jaise lagte hai". Then Sunny laughed at his innocence and cleared the air by saying, "Haan mai wahi hoon". This left the man completely surprised. The man then added to the conversation by saying, "Aapke video hum dekhte hain, apke pitaji ke videos bhi dekhte hai."

The Border actor captioned the post, "During Gadar shoot in Ahmednagar" and also shared a candid photo with the man he met on the road. Several users took to the comments section and showered love on the actor for his humble attitude.

About Sunny Deol's Gadar 2: The Katha Continues

The first poster of the much-awaited film Gadar 2 was released online by Sunny Deol on January 26 and fans cannot wait to watch this movie in theatres on August 11, 2023. It is sequel to director Anil Sharma's Gadar that was released 22 years ago in 2001. For the new film, the makers have decided to go with the original cast of Sunny, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma.

