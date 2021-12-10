Sunny Deol Pens Heartfelt Post For Son Karan Deol As 'Velle' Hits Theatres

Karan Deol who marked his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass is all geared up for his second film Velle which is slated to hit the silver screens today and marking the occasion, his father Sunny Deol's special message ahead of his son's second venture is garnering traction.

The Darr actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a photograph featuring Karan Deol and gave him best wishes with the caption "All the best my son." The father-son duo keeps posting pictures and stories on happenings in their personal and professional lives and such posts show how close Karan is to his family, especially to father Sunny Deol.

About Karan's second Project 'Velle'

Velle which hit the big screens on Friday also stars Karan's uncle Abhay Deol who was last seen in the 2021 series,1962: The War in the hills portraying major Suraj Singh. Meanwhile, Velle is a multi-starrer comedy- drama which is the official remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster Brochevarevarura helmed by Vivek Athreya. The movie portrays a simple and light hearted story revolving around a group of friends and the Telugu remake garnered immense acclaim from the audience, thereby pitting hopes for Velle much high among fans. Alongside, Karan this movie also has actors including the likes of Anya Singh, Abhay Deol , Abhay Deol, Vishesh Tiwari , Savant Singh playing pivotal roles and Mouni Roy has made a cameo appearance in the film , directed by Deven Munjal.It is a tale of friendship ,crime and comedy.

Sunny Deol, who has earned a big name in the industry after his father Dharmendra, who was a big megastar during his prime and left a mark in the industry and now, the third generation of the Deols, i.e Karan Deol is all set to live up to the expectations of his fans. The Pal Pal Dil ke Paas actor initially made his debut in 2017 opposite Seher Bamba, however, the film didn't live up to the audiences' expectations. However, that is not a hindrance to Karan's upcoming venture as he appears to be live up to promises as going by the trailor of Velle.

Image:instagram/karandeol